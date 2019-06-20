USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women’s World Cup

The U.S. Women’s National Team beat Sweden 2-0 Thursday in their third group-stage game of the Women’s World Cup.

USWNT started off strong as Lindsey Horan scored a goal in less than three minutes into the game.

Tobin Heath appeared to score the team’s second goal at the 50-minute mark, but it went through a lengthy review process using Video Assistance Referee to check if Carli Lloyd was in an offside position.

It was later determined that the goal was officially scored as an own goal by Sweden’s defender Jonna Andersson.

The goal brought USWNT’s overall goals in the group stage to 18, marking a new record for the Women’s World Cup, according to Fox Soccer.

Despite the goal mishap, Sweden put up a fight against one of their biggest and oldest rivals during the game and in stoppage time.

The teams have faced each other over the years 38 times, going all the way back to 1987, according to NPR. They’ve also battled on the field at five previous World Cups. In 2016, Sweden knocked out the U.S. in the Summer Olympics quarterfinals.

Both teams still advance to the knockout round of the tournament.

During the group stage, USWNT dominated by defeating Thailand 13-0 and then Chile 3-0.

The U.S. will face off against Spain in the Round of 16.

