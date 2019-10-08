Wells Fargo Center unveils 'Disassembly Room' where fans can let out their rage

article

The Wells Fargo Center unveiled the first-ever rage room in a major professional sports arena where fans can let out all their stress by breaking stuff. Yes, you heard that right.

Fans can unleash their rage in the "Disassembly Room" on everyday items such as television and dishes using bats and sledgehammers. Some of the items will even have the opposing team's logos.

"The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and non-traditional," said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations of Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center. "We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun. I had never heard of a rage room before the design team pitched the idea. Now, I can't wait to get in there and take a few whacks."

The room will debut to the public during the Flyers home opener against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 9.

