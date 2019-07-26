"You're my hero": Carson Wentz shares special moment with young Eagles fan

“You’re my hero.”

Those were the words Carson Wentz heard from a young Philadelphia Eagles fan Friday as he walked off the practice field.

That little boy was Giovanni Hamilton, who is battling a rare genetic disorder.

Giovanni was at the NovaCare Complex with family and other youngsters waiting to meet some of their favorite Eagles players.

When superstar quarterback Carson Wentz approached Giovanni and his family immediately became emotional.

Wentz greeted the Williamsport, Pennsylvania native with a hug and recalled meeting the boy at a practice in previous years.

The quarterback then asked if Giovanni had been there watching practice, and how he had been doing.

That’s when Gionvanni teared up and uttered, “You’re my hero.”