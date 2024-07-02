Pennsylvania Proud Boys member sentenced to prison for role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

article

A Pennsylvania man and member of the Philadelphia chapter of the Proud Boys organization, was sentenced to prison Tuesday for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Brian Healion, 33, of Upper Darby has been sentenced to 100 days in prison, 36 months of supervised release, and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice officials.

Healion previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder on Feb. 22, 2024.

According to court documents, the 33-year-old Proud Boys member traveled to Washington, D.C., to protest Congress's certification of the Electoral College vote for the 2020 presidential election. He was a member of the Ministry of Self Defense (MOSD) a hand-selected sub-group within the Proud Boys created by former Proud Boys Chairman Henry "Enrique" Tarrio as a "national rally planning" chapter, officials say.

In the days leading up to the riot, court documents say that Healion knew Congress was meeting at the Capitol on January 6th to certify the votes of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Court documents revealed Healion posted a message in a chat with other members of the MOSD that said, "What time is the whole political/presidential situation happening that day? With pence and the electoral votes? And are we planning for either an unlikely joyous moment of pence [sic] growing balls?"

The morning of the Capitol breach, Healion met with approximately 100 other members of the Proud Boys at the Washington Monument and proceeded to follow Proud Boys leadership, including Ethan Nordean and Philadelphia Proud Boys President Zachary Rehl, on a march toward the Capitol building.

As the group marched past the U.S. Capitol Police officers at approximately 11:28 a.m., members of the group taunted them, yelling "Treason," and warning the officers, "Don't make us go against you."

Officials say the group then continued to march around the perimeter of the Capitol grounds before arriving at the Peace Circle at the edge of the restricted perimeter.

Upon arrival at the U.S. Capitol, Healion concealed his face using a black gaiter.

Proud Boys leadership then led the crowd, including Healion, in a chant and a surge toward the police line.

Then, they say Healion and other members of the crowd, crossed over and trampled bike rack barriers in their advance toward the Capitol building.

Once on Capitol property, U.S. Department of Justice officials say Healion assisted other rioters with crossing back and forth over the police line and witnessed other rioters engage with officers by attempting to pull the bike rack barricades away from the police. Healion then moved to the front of the crowd opposite the line of officers and reached out to try and grab a bike.

Less than one minute later, Healion reached out toward the bike rack, grabbed it, and yanked it away from a Metropolitan Police Department Officer.

Healion then followed other Proud Boys members to the Upper West Terrace of the building and eventually into the building at approximately 2:53 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door.

Once inside, Healion and others entered the office of a U.S. Senator and posed for pictures. After spending approximately 20 minutes inside the building, Healion and other members of the Proud Boys exited via a broken window.

The FBI arrested Healion on Dec. 10, 2021, in Upper Darby.

In the 41 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,450 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 500 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.