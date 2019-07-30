FTC says it’s likely that no one is getting that $125 Equifax settlement payout
If you filed a claim to receive a $125 payout from Equifax as part of its settlement with the Federal Trade Commission, the FTC has bad news for you — it’s likely that no one will be getting $125.
