Chance of snow for parts of NJ, Pa. on Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued its first forecast for snow this season for parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Forecasters say light snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning for northwest New Jersey and Pennsylvania's southern Poconos and Lehigh Valley.

The weather service is emphasizing only light snow accumulations are possible. Forecasters are predicting less than one inch.

Officials say it's a good time to brush up on winter driving tips.

