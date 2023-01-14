Weather Authority: Chilly Sunday night sets up pleasant Monday

The wind will slowly die down throughout the next 24 hours, as temperatures once again climb above normal.

Overnight into Monday, it will be clear and cold, with the lows hovering in the mid-20s.

Monday, the winds will begin to slacken off, as the sun shines brightly across the Delaware Valley. It will be chilly in the morning, but highs will reach into the upper 40s, making a nice day.

Tuesday will see clouds roll in with some spotty showers, but those will be few and far between. Temps will again hit the upper 40s.

Looking ahead, Wednesday will be mild, while rain returns Thursday, but with mild temps.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear, chilly. Low: 26

MONDAY: MLK Day. High: 49, Low: 32

TUESDAY: More clouds. High: 49, Low: 41

WEDNESDAY: Mild again. High: 54, Low: 40

THURSDAY: More rain. High: 51, Low: 43

FRIDAY: Turning cooler. High: 48, Low: 33



