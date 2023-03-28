Weather Authority: Chilly Thursday overnight ahead of weekend warmup

After a cool Thursday, the Delaware Valley is on the upswing in temperatures for the foreseeable future.

Overnight into Friday morning will be chilly, as temps drop to the lower 30s in Philadelphia and points south and east, while the suburbs north and west will see lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, all under mostly clear skies. The wind will die down overnight as well.

Friday will see a mix of clouds and sun, changing to all clouds by the afternoon, but with pleasant high temps for the day, approaching 60 degrees.

The weekend starts warm, with scattered storms throughout the day. Highs will reach into the lower 70s.

Sunday will be cooler, but approaching the mid-50s, under sunny skies.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 33

FRIDAY: Turning milder. High: 63, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Warm, sct. t'showers. High: 73, Low: 40

SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 53, Low: 36

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 66, Low: 51

TUESDAY: Stays mild. High: 74, Low: 57

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 75, Low: 62