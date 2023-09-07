Weather Authority: Cloudy, foggy overnight leads to unsettled Sunday

Saturday saw thunderstorms and flash flooding, though temperatures were down a bit from the blistering heatwave. Overnight into Sunday, expect fog to develop in some locations, due to so much moisture in the atmosphere. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and lows in the upper 60s.

There could be spotty thundershower activity Sunday morning, but the sun should break out, which will juice the atmosphere, sparking another round of severe storms late Sunday afternoon. Plan for more strong storms to pop-up then.

Temperatures Sunday should reach the lower 80s.

A stalled frontal system will keep things unsettled for the next several days, with storms forecasted throughout the weekend and into next week. However, it brings much needed relief to the blistering temperatures the area has seen throughout the last week. Though the temps will fall, humidity will still be an issue over the weekend and throughout the early part of next week.

Tailgaters can rejoice as the humidity will eventually decrease in time for the Philadelphia Eagles home opener Thursday.

