Unrivaled League brings women’s basketball tour to Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena

The Brief The Unrivaled League is making Philadelphia its first stop on tour. The three on three women’s basketball league plays its first games at Xfinity Mobile Arena Friday night. The event is building excitement for Philadelphia to get its own WNBA team in 2030.



Women's basketball fans packed Xfinity Mobile Arena Friday night as the Unrivaled League brought its three on three tour to Philadelphia, making it the first stop outside Florida.

Unrivaled League tips off its tour in Philadelphia

What we know:

The Unrivaled League started its games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with two of its players, Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud, hailing from the Philadelphia area.

The league, which previously played in Florida, is now taking its games on the road and chose Philadelphia as its first tour destination.

Fans gathered early at Stateside Live for a pre-game party before heading into the arena, eager to see their favorite players and support women’s basketball in the city.

What they're saying:

Fans waited in long lines for merchandise featuring their favorite players. "She is very popular. Number one draft pick of 2025," said one fan buying a jersey.

Emily Gudas, who attended the pre-game party, said, "I've been playing basketball since I was in third grade so the fact that women's basketball is coming to Philly is such like a huge deal to me."

Gudas wore a special tee-shirt representing the entire league, adding, "I had to go with the purple lettering because I am a big breeze fan, but I had to represent all of the unrivaled teams. I could not be biased to just one."

A young lady handing out shirts said, "Unrivaled shirt for women’s basketball."

One woman said, "Just a great game. I have been watching them on TV. It is fast-paced. A lot of my favorite players are gonna be here."

A mom attending with her daughters said, "I remember when we went to see Liberty decades ago in New York City, so we're really happy. We are really uplifting women in basketball."

She noted the importance of the Unrivaled League, which allows players to stay home and play in the United States during the off season, and said it offers a preview of what’s to come in 2030 when Philadelphia gets its own WNBA team.

"I'm just really enthused by everyone being here and women's basketball coming and making a statement in Philadelphia. I cannot wait to get a team and have season tickets. I do not have to travel to New York or even DC to watch the WNBA play," said a fan.

Fans showed strong support for women’s basketball, with many expressing excitement about the league’s presence in Philadelphia and the city’s future WNBA team.

Building momentum for Philadelphia’s WNBA future

The Unrivaled League’s tour stop in Philadelphia is not only bringing top women’s basketball talent to the city but also helping to build momentum as Philadelphia prepares to welcome its own WNBA team in 2030.

The event gives fans a chance to support local athletes and be part of a growing movement for women’s sports.

The league’s presence is seen as a major step for the city’s basketball community, offering opportunities for fans to connect and celebrate the sport.

The event highlights the growing excitement and support for women’s basketball in Philadelphia, with fans eager to see more games and looking forward to the arrival of a WNBA franchise.