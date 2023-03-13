Weather Authority: Coastal storm bringing 2 days of rain, snow ahead of seasonable stretch

A coastal storm moving across the Delaware Valley will lead to two days of wet weather in the area.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the storm is dumping rain on most of the area Monday morning as the mountains are getting hit with some snow.

By the late morning, the rain will continue and linger into the afternoon.

Overnight into Tuesday, wet weather will stop due to the storm's rotation over the area. Wet weather will return with the addition of cold air in the atmosphere, bringing freezing rain and some snow throughout the afternoon.

Carbon and Monroe Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from Monday evening into Tuesday evening, according to forecasters.

The Philadelphia area is expected to get less than one inch of snow.

Temperatures will be above freezing for the week and are expected to hit the 60s for Saint Patrick's Day.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: High: 44, Low: 37

TUESDAY: High: 42, Low: 35

WEDNESDAY: High: 49, Low: 33

THURSDAY: High: 58, Low: 32

FRIDAY: High: 61, Low: 41

SATURDAY: High: 55, Low: 50

SUNDAY: High: 46, Low: 33