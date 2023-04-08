Weather Authority: Cold Saturday night ahead of freeze warning for Easter morning

Hope your Easter plans are indoors, because it's about to be one chilly holiday!

Thursday's welcome 80-degree weather is nowhere to be found this weekend as temperatures continue to drop into the low 30s for both Saturday and Sunday morning.

Saturday will only warm up into the 50s with some cloudy skies as Easter Sunday kicks off with a freeze warning for several counties in the Delaware Valley.

Sunshine will peak through making more for a more pleasant day, but temperatures remain in the 50s, so make sure you bundle up for all those Easter festivities!

Looking ahead into the next week, a warm-up is on the way as temperature soar into the 80s by Wednesday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear late. Low: 36

SUNDAY: Easter. High: 59, Low: 38

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 39

TUESDAY: More like May. High: 74, Low: 44

WEDNESDAY: More like June. High: 81, Low: 54

THURSDAY: More like June. High: 84, Low: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 85, Low: 59