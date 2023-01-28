Weather Authority: Eagles NFC Championship victory to be followed by mild Monday with evening showers

What a night to be in Philadelphia!

Whether you ended your night at the Linc or took to the streets to celebrate the Eagles' win in the NFC Championship, the weather did not disappoint for this time of year.

Post-game temperatures will drop into the 30s with low wind gusts and cloudy skies, making for a chilly Monday morning start.

Monday's temperatures will linger in the 40s in the morning, making it mild for January.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 50s, setting it up to be the last mild day of the week before winter-like temperatures move in.

Passing scattered showers will move across the Delaware Valley between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Conditions will be dry for several days after Monday evening's showers as temperatures begin to drop.

Looking ahead, Wednesday, Groundhog Day, marks the midway point through winter and temperatures are expected to be average for this time of year.

The weekend will be chilly with low temperatures below freezing and high temps in the 40s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Evening showers. High: 54, Low: 40

TUESDAY: Much colder. High: 40, Low: 36

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 38, Low: 29

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day. High: 42, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Windy & cold. High: 34, Low: 26

SATURDAY: Sunny & cold. High: 30, Low: 16

SUNDAY: Back to "normal": High: 42, Low: 20