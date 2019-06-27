Heating Up: Another sunny, 90-degree day in store Thursday

An air quality alert is in effect for most of the Delaware Valley as we face our first potential heat wave of the summer.

Most of the area is under a Code Orange Thursday, meaning air pollution concentration could be unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, the elderly, and people with health conditions.

After a hot and sunny day Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees, you can expect more of the same on Thursday.

FOX 29’s Sue Serio is calling for another hot and sunny day with a high temperature of 92 degrees. The heat is expected to continue Friday and into the weekend.

If we hit 90 degrees Thursday and Friday, we will officially mark our first heat wave of 2019.

Our first heat wave of 2018 came around the same time with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees every day from June 29 to July 5.

Advertisement

This time around, we’re looking at forecasted highs in the 90s into Sunday.