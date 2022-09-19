Magnitude 7.6 earthquake shakes Mexico

article

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck off the western coast of Mexico on Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey said it initially registered the strong earthquake about 25 miles southeast of La Placita de Morelos, Mexico.

The earthquake was said to be felt as far inland as Mexico City.

Officials said a tsunami is not expected in California, Oregon, Washington or Alaska. The tsunami threat for Hawaii was still being evaluated.

Mexico City had planned an earthquake drill Monday afternoon to mark the 37th anniversary of an 8.1 magnitude earthquake that devastated the capital, according to local reports .

Read more of this story on FOX Weather.