Weather Authority: Mostly cloudy, chilly Friday night to begin holiday weekend

Friday was a shock to the system, as Thursday was in the 80s, then, due to a cold front, Friday’s temps only made it into the low to mid 50s, under heavy cloud cover.

Overnight into Saturday morning, to begin the Easter holiday weekend, will see temps drop into the low to mid 30s, under mostly cloudy skies. Bundle up if you are out and about Saturday morning, as it will be chilly.

Saturday will also be cloudy as temps manage to make it into the low 50s for most of the region. Down at the shore and in the Poconos, temps will just make it to the upper 40s.

If you’re heading out to a sunrise or early morning church service Easter Sunday, bundle up, as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s to start the day. The area should see more sunshine and temps will top out in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead into the next week. Temps begin to feel like summer by the end of the week.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

________

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 37

SATURDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 53, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Easter. High: 59, Low: 39

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 65, Low: 44

TUESDAY: More like May. High: 74, Low: 54

WEDNESDAY: More like June. High: 81, Low: 56

THURSDAY: More like June. High: 84, Low: 59