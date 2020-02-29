NWS warns of possible Saturday snow squalls in Pa, NJ

article

Possible snow squalls are in the forecast for Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service based out of Philadelphia and Mount Holly, residents should remain alert for rapidly changing conditions if traveling late Saturday morning and afternoon.

RELATED: What is a snow squall?

A snow squall may only produce a small amount of snow accumulation because it is fast, short-lived and often happens without a larger and longer winter storm. But that doesn't mean it isn't dangerous.

A snow squall moves in very quickly, often interrupting an otherwise clear day, and creates sudden whiteout conditions. That, coupled with plunging temperatures, leads to icy streets and highways in minutes. Many motorists are subsequently caught off-guard.

Advertisement

For the latest forecast and location-based severe weather alerts, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP