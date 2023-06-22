Weather Authority: Occasional overnight showers set up mainly dry weekend

As conditions improve and the heavy rain begins to wrap up, watch for flooding on some roads. There will be occasional showers throughout the night.

While a lot of us will be dry Saturday morning, a few spots will see a passing shower and storm. That's actually the story of your Saturday. Plan for one or two storms to pop up over you at some point during the day. In between those 20 minute storms, you'll have dry weather. We'll even see a break of sun between the clouds, which will lift highs into the 80s.

Most of your Sunday is dry. In the evening, a few spots will get a storm. Highs encore in the 80s.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Occasional showers. Low: 68

SATURDAY: A few storms. High: 82, Low: 68

SUNDAY: Evening storms. High: 84, Low: 70

MONDAY: Lots of storms. High: 86, Low: 68

TUESDAY: A few storms. High: 78, Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: A few storms. High: 78, Low: 64

THURSDAY: Looking drier. High: 82, Low: 64