Philadelphia issues first Heat Health Emergency of the summer

Philadelphia has issued its first Heat Health Emergency of the summer, city officials announced Wednesday.

The designation — which began at noon Wednesday and runs through 11 p.m. Sunday — comes as the region is under Excessive Heat Watch. Heat indexes are forecasted at over 110 degrees.

The city's 'Heatline' is accepting calls for those in need during the period of excessive heat.

The Heatline can be reached at 215-765-9040 8:30 a.m. through midnight Wednesday through Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday.

The public is encouraged to call if they have questions about precautions they can take against the heat and detecting signs of heat stress. City Health Department nurses will be on-site to speak with callers about medical problems related to the heat.

"We strongly urge the public to visit older friends, relatives and neighbors to ensure that air conditioners or fans are working and homes are adequately ventilated," said Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. "In a heat wave, the majority of the victims are older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions.”

During a Heat Health Emergency, the city increases outreach to help keep homeless Philadelphians safe. If you see someone on the street who needs help you can call 215-232-1984. Call 911 if there is a medical emergency.

The city is also extending hours at air conditioned libraries throughout the city. Find a cooling center near you.

Excessive heat affects your furry friends as well. All dogs must have shade to protect them from the sun. If you do not provide your dog shade, you could face a fine of $500 or more.

To report dogs left outdoors in extreme heat, contact ACCT Philly at 267-385-3800 or file a report online. ACCT also provides free straw for outdoor pet shelters. See here for more information about dog shelter requirements during severe weather.

