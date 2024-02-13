Philadelphia snow forecast: Snow falls across the region as slick roads create tricky travel

The snow has officially arrived in Philadelphia, and is expected to blanket the city and its surrounding suburbs for the next couple of hours.

What began as heavy rain Monday night has become snow and a wintry mix for most of the Delaware Valley Tuesday morning - just in time for rush hour!

Timing out the storm

FOX 29's Sue Serio says wet snow will continue to fall across the Philadelphia area through the morning commute as the snow-rain line now moves towards South Jersey.

The changeover from rain to snow happened earlier than expected, meaning snow accumulation could reach the higher end of Monday's projections.

Roads in the city are already covered in snow as temperatures continue to drop, creating slick streets and sidewalks.

Snow, along with a wintry mix for some, will continue to fall until around noon Tuesday as the storm pulls off the coast and the sun peaks out around 1 p.m.

Counties in northern Pennsylvania have been completely coated in snow as it continues to fall throughout the morning. In South Jersey, rain is still falling in some areas, while others are already seeing some snow.

School closures

Several schools in the area have delayed opening and canceled classes as the storm descends across the Delaware Valley.

Check out FOX 29's Closings and Delays page for up-to-the-minute updates from school districts across the region.

Tricky travel

If you have to be out on the roads this morning, allow some extra time to get where you need to go!

Slick roads and reduced visibility will make driving conditions even more difficult for Tuesday morning's commute.

PennDOT has reduced speed limits to 45 mph on several interstates and highways in several counties of east central Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service is urging drivers to use caution as road conditions could change very quickly!

Snow totals

How much snow you can expect depends on where you live?

Forecasters say the Poconos, Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas will bare the brunt of Tuesday's storm with between 6-10 inches of snowfall.

Places to the northeast of Philadelphia should brace for 3-6 inches, while Trenton, Bucks County and Montgomery County should expect up to 3 inches.

Philadelphia and surrounding areas should expect 1-3 inches, while southern parts of New Jersey can prepare for a dusting or rain that could measure around an inch.

Warnings, watches and advisories

While only certain places are forecasted for major snow totals, every county across the Delaware Valley is still under at least one weather warning, watch or advisory.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Lehigh Valley, The Poconos and Reading.

Mercer, Middlesex and Morris counties in New Jersey, and parts of Bucks and Montgomery counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

With flooding a major concern for the incoming storm, Coastal Flooding Warnings and Advisories have been issued for southern New Jersey and all of Delaware.

The Atlantic coastal NJ & DE, DE Bay, and tidal DE River can expect minor to moderate coastal flooding and high tides through Tuesday night.

Wind gusts

Along with snow and rain, forecasters are predicting some strong wind gusts that will be the most intense along New Jersey's coast.

Forecasters say winds will blow above 30 MPH in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, and even slightly stronger in parts of interior New Jersey.

Wind gusts will be far less powerful in areas to the far north and west of Philadelphia where the snowfall totals are expected to be higher.

Coastal New Jersey should brace for the storm's strongest wind gusts that could be above 40-50 MPH which may result in isolated wind damage and power outages.