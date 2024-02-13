Snow totals: Here's how much snow fell in Pennsylvania, New Jersey on Tuesday

A quick-hitting winter storm rolled across the Delaware Valley on Tuesday morning, dumping plowable snow in places across the region.

Areas north and west of Philadelphia bore the brunt of the storm with some places already measuring above 5 inches during the early morning.

Philadelphia and its suburbs, meanwhile, saw modest accumulations from the winter storm after it transitioned from rain to snow during rush hour.

The southernmost points of New Jersey and most of Delaware saw mainly rain or just a dusting of powder as the storm made its way off the coast.

How much snow fell in Pennsylvania?

Just as forecasters expected, areas north and west of Philadelphia received the highest snowfall totals as of late Tuesday morning.

Parts of Lehigh, Northampton and Monroe counties, including the Poconos, got more than a foot.

Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties had snowfall totals between 7-8 inches, according to measurements taken by the National Weather Service.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, received around 2 inches of snow from Tuesday's storm.

How much snow fell in New Jersey?

Parts of central and southern New Jersey saw much more modest snowfall totals.

Mercer County measured at just over 2 inches as of Tuesday morning.

Camden and Burlington counties saw at least an inch of snow, but those totals could grow as the remainder of the storm moves offshore.

How much snow fell in Delaware?

Delaware, like Philadelphia and southern New Jersey, saw a little more than a coating on Tuesday.

New Castle County, the only part of the state clipped by Tuesday's storm, saw less than a foot.

Most of Delaware only saw soaking rain on Tuesday morning.