Snow will fall across entire Philadelphia area this weekend: Here's how much

Just days after several inches of snow blanketed the Delaware Valley, another winter storm is headed our way!

FOX 29's Sue Serio says two more winter systems have formed this week, but only one will leave any impact.

Snowstorm Timeline

The first storm will zip through the region Thursday night, with flurries possible north of Philadelphia.

Expect a mostly dry Friday, until the snow arrives overnight.

Snow will fall across the entire Delaware Valley by 1 a.m. Saturday morning, continuing until around 10 a.m.

A few flurries may linger through the rest of the morning, but the sun will be out for most of the day!

Potential Snowfall

Although everyone will likely see some snow on Saturday, the "clipper" storm is expected to be a minor one due to its low moisture levels.

Projected snow fall is only 1 to 3 inches from northern Pennsylvania, all the way to South Jersey.

The I-95 corridor could see slightly more than the rest of the region with a 2-3 snow total projection.

A far cry from Tuesday's storm that ranged from more than a foot of snow in the Poconos to just a coating for most of South Jersey.

Philadelphia only saw about an inch and a half.

Snow Impacts

It doesn't take much snow to make a mess!

Snow-covered, slippery roads could make for some difficult driving conditions this weekend. However, the sun will melt most of it by Saturday afternoon!

Winter Weather

Don't let the sun fool you!

Temperatures plummeted into the 20s overnight, bringing bitter cold and perfect conditions for potential snowfall.

Wind chill will keep temperatures in the 20s for most of Thursday morning, steadily rising to end the weekend in the 40s with sunshine on Sunday.