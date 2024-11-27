Philadelphia Thanksgiving forecast: Pleasant Wednesday ahead of Thursday rain, frigid weekend

Travelers hitting the road ahead of Thanksgiving will have dry and seasonable conditions Wednesday before conditions take a turn late in the evening.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-to-low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day morning will be rainy, with showers from a low-pressure system moving into most of the area shortly after midnight.

Parts of northwestern Pennsylvania and western New York could see snow associated with this system. The Poconos may see a mix of snow and rain.

About an inch of rain is expected to fall over the course of the morning on Thursday. High temperatures will only reach about 50 degrees.

On Friday, the sun returns, but temperatures continue to cool down as we head into what’s shaping up to be a frigid weekend.

High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday may not make it out of the 30s, with low temperatures in the 20s on both days.

Heading into next week, temperatures will continue to trend below average with 24 days still left until the start of winter, as of Wednesday.