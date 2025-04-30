Chester County teacher charged with sexual assault of student

The Brief The Chester County district attorney says a teacher is preparing to surrender on charges she sexually assaulted a student. Tredyffrin police call the alleged crimes "shocking" and "disturbing."



Chester County officials say a Conestoga High School teacher is expected to turn herself in after what Tredyffrin police call "disturbing" allegations of sexual assault of a student.

What we know:

The Chester County district attorney says a teacher is preparing to surrender on charges she had a sexual relationship with a student.

Tredyffrin police call the alleged crimes "shocking" and "disturbing."

Investigators say 35-year-old Michelle Mercogliano, of Phoenixville, is a special education reading teacher at Conestoga High School.

They say her victim was a 16-year-old student.

Police say the alleged sexual assault started back in February. Police say they learned about it this week.

The district attorney says the suspect also provided the victim with marijuana.

The DA says Mercogliano is cooperating and is expected to turn herself in.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Tredyffrin Eastown School District says:

"Mercogliano was placed on leave yesterday immediately after the District was made aware of the investigation and she no longer has access to District property."