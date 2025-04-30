Chester County community alerted as thieves steal tires off vehicles: what to know and safety tips

The Brief Tredyffrin Township police are issuing a community safety alert – anyone with a newer car or specialty wheels should keep an eye on that vehicle. Thieves are stealing the wheels right off people’s cars.



A community safety alert for those in one Chester County township for people who have specialty tires or a newer car. Police say thieves are stealing wheels right off of cars.

What we know:

Investigators say there were two incidents this week at an over 55 condominium complex in Paoli and another one two weeks ago at the Embassy Suites in Chesterbrook. One victim spoke out saying, "I’m very upset. I’m angry that it has to be this way and I’m mad, yes."

What they're saying:

The victim, not wanting to be identified and going by the name of Jill, said the wheels were stolen from her brand new 2025 Toyota Rav 4. Her car, with less than 500 miles, was parked in a handicapped spot at the Paoli Pointe Condos. The thieves hit as she slept Sunday night.

"I got a knock on my door Monday morning and it was Tredyffrin Police and they said, ‘Come look at your car.’"

When Jill went outside, she was stunned, saying, "Four tires were missing and it was sitting on milk cartons."

Dig deeper:

Another woman in the complex was also victimized. Tredyffrin Police posted photos of the second woman’s tireless vehicle on their Facebook page. Both cars were towed away Wednesday night for repair work.

Jill said, "I really think we are not safe anywhere anymore, unfortunately. First time this has ever happened to me and I've lived in Paoli, this area, Chester County for 30 years. Never had anything like this."

What you can do:

Tredyffrin police have these tips for people to keep their cars safe:

Park their cars in well-lit areas or a garage, if possible.

Install locking lug nuts on each wheel.

Check the vehicle regularly, especially if parked outside overnight.

Report any suspicious activity.

Big picture view:

Jill added, "They don’t care. They just want the wheels. That’s how it is."

"What would you say to whoever did this?" asked FOX 29’s Dawn Timmeney.

"I would say get a job. Get a life," Jill replied.

She says it’s a big inconvenience, but fortunately she has a rental car until hers is repaired. She says as soon as she gets her SUV back, she’s going to invest in wheel locks, so this doesn’t happen again.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tredyffrin Township Police at (610) 644-3221.