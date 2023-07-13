Philadelphia Weather Alert: Muggy, warm Friday night ahead of hot Saturday

Friday turned out to be muggy and warm, with pop-up thunderstorms especially into the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos.

Overnight will remain humid and will see lows dipping to the upper 60s to mid-70s. A few scattered thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as the night wears on.

Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days and will see highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday has the potential to be stormy all day with heavy downpours, setting up flash flooding situations, much like July 9. The potential for one to three inches of rainfall is possible across the region by the end of Sunday. There is a slight risk of gusty winds, as well.

Temperatures in the 90s will make their return Monday after the wet weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Hot, pop-up. High: 91, Low: 76

SUNDAY: Stormy all day. High: 86, Low: 74

MONDAY: Dry heat. High: 92, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 90, Low: 72

WEDNESDAY: Stays hot. High: 90, Low: 70

THURSDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 89, Low: 70

FRIDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 88, Low: 67