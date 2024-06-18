Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia weather: Dangerous heat alerts for first heat wave of 2024

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 18, 2024 7:33am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia weather: First heat wave of 2024

Temperatures are on the rise Tuesday as the Philadelphia area is set to have its first heat wave this year.

PHILADELPHIA - The heat is here to stay this week!

Monday's temperatures just missed the 90-degree mark, but Tuesday should hit a high of 91 - and it just keeps rising from there.

Philadelphia is set for its first heat wave of the year by Wednesday, but the hottest day of the week will likely be Friday at 97 degrees!

FOX 29's Sue Serios says the heat index could make it feel like 100 degrees Tuesday and 105-110 degrees the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday, bumping it up to an excessive heat watch for Thursday-Sunday.

Remember to stay prepared as those hot days settle in this week:

  • Slow down
  • Stay in air conditioning
  • Weather lightweight clothing
  • Close curtains and blinds
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

If you're in Philadelphia, cool off at one of several public pools opening this week!