Every Pennsylvania State Police trooper now equipped with body-worn camera

The Brief All Pennsylvania State Troopers are now equipped with body-worn cameras. The initiative to outfit the State Police force with body-worn cameras was completed ahead of schedule. The initiative earned bipartisan support.



Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced that its entire force is now equipped with body-worn cameras.

Officials said the statewide initiative spread across over 80 stations and also included upgrading mobile video recorders in 1,400 patrol vehicles.

"Body cameras play an increasingly vital role in law enforcement, helping to preserve critical evidence and foster accountability, ultimately increasing the public’s trust in our officers," said Senator Lisa Baker, Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday said patrol troopers at every station are now equipped with body-worn cameras to record their public interactions.

The initiative involved outfitting more than 3,000 troopers who are spread out across 89 stations within over a dozen troops, and was completed ahead of schedule.

State Police also upgraded the mobile video recorders in over 1,400 patrol vehicles.

Officials said the use of body-worn cameras "enhances evidence at traffic crashes and crime scenes by capturing actions, conditions and statements in real time."

What they're saying:

"Our ability to maintain efficient operations relies heavily on the trust placed in us by the communities we serve," said PSP Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris.

The body-worn cameras initiative gained bipartisan praise from Pennsylvania's elected officials, including Sen. Lisa Baker who called body cams "increasingly vital."

