Body found in shallow basement grave after fire in West Philadelphia: police

Investigators say a body was found bound and in a shallow grave in the basement of a house of a Philadelphia home that caught fire on Thursday night.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the body has not been identified yet and police are unsure exactly how the man died.

What we know:

First responders were called to a home on the 2200 block of South Street around 7 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Firefighters found a body in the basement of the home and removed it after extinguishing the fire.

Investigators later learned that the man's body was bound and placed in a shallow grave, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said.

What we don't know:

Homicide detectives and the city medical examiner's office is working to determine how the man died.

It's also unknown at this time what sparked the fire.