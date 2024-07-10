Philadelphia weather: Excessive heat warning as heat index climbs to 110 degrees

Say hello to the dog days of summer!

Philadelphia's second heatwave of the season ramps up yet again Wednesday for another hot and humid mid-week forecast.

Temperatures will hit a high of 94 degrees, but the heat index could reach 110 degrees!

The dangerous heat has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning for the Philadelphia area, and a heat advisory for surrounding counties.

The heatwave could start to break with thunderstorms late Wednesday night as temperatures in the high 88s on Thursday.

However, a third heat wave is on the horizon this weekend!