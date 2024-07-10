Philadelphia weather: Excessive heat warning as heat index climbs to 110 degrees
PHILADELPHIA - Say hello to the dog days of summer!
Philadelphia's second heatwave of the season ramps up yet again Wednesday for another hot and humid mid-week forecast.
Temperatures will hit a high of 94 degrees, but the heat index could reach 110 degrees!
The dangerous heat has prompted an Excessive Heat Warning for the Philadelphia area, and a heat advisory for surrounding counties.
The heatwave could start to break with thunderstorms late Wednesday night as temperatures in the high 88s on Thursday.
However, a third heat wave is on the horizon this weekend!