Excessive heat warning Wednesday as temps climb close to 100 degrees

Summer is certainly going out with a bang this year!

After several days of fall-like weather, the heat is back for two days this week before dropping once again.

The climb begins Tuesday as temperatures reach a high of 90 with sunny skies.

That heat and humidity has forced a "Code Orange" air quality alert for most of the Philadelphia area from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

However, dangerous heat is expected on Wednesday as temperatures hit 96 degrees with a heat index as high as 105 degrees.

An "Excessive Heat Warning" has been issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in several counties: Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Mercer County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County.

Meanwhile, a heat advisory will be in effect for even more counties in the area: Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Upper Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Northampton County, Eastern Chester County, Western Chester County, Berks County, Lehigh County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, New Castle County.

Late thunderstorms will help break the heat as temperatures start to drop to the high 70s by Friday.