Another drive-by shooting leaves victim critically injured in West Philadelphia

The Brief Two people were shot when a suspect opened fire from a vehicle in West Philadelphia. A man was critically injured, while a woman is said to be stable. This is the second drive-by shooting to happen in just two days.



A man and woman were struck by gunfire as another drive-by shooting erupted in a Philadelphia neighborhood for the second night in a row.

What we know:

Police say a suspect opened fire from a vehicle on the 900 block of 43rd Street just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, a 54-year-old woman, was struck in the shoulder. She is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect, who fled the scene, may have been driving a gray Dodge Durango.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release any possible description of the suspect.

A motive is also unknown at this time.

Dig deeper:

This drive-by shooting comes nearly 24 hours after another drive-by shooting struck a teen and two adults in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Those suspected shooters are also still being sought by police.