Another drive-by shooting leaves victim critically injured in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man and woman were struck by gunfire as another drive-by shooting erupted in a Philadelphia neighborhood for the second night in a row.
What we know:
Police say a suspect opened fire from a vehicle on the 900 block of 43rd Street just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A 28-year-old man was shot in the stomach and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The second victim, a 54-year-old woman, was struck in the shoulder. She is said to be in stable condition.
The suspect, who fled the scene, may have been driving a gray Dodge Durango.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been made, and police have yet to release any possible description of the suspect.
A motive is also unknown at this time.
Dig deeper:
This drive-by shooting comes nearly 24 hours after another drive-by shooting struck a teen and two adults in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.
Those suspected shooters are also still being sought by police.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.