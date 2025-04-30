Drive-by shooting strikes teen, 2 adults in North Philadelphia; suspects at large

The Brief A teen and two adults were struck during a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday night. All three shooting victims are said to be in stable condition. The suspected shooters drove off, and have yet to be apprehended.



More than a dozen shots were fired in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night when police say a possible fight escalated into a triple shooting.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Gratz Street for reports of multiple people shot around 10:30 p.m.

They arrived to find three shooting victims: a 16-year-old shot in the leg, a 34-year-old man shot in the leg and a 37-year-old woman shot in the torso.

All three were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say the shooting looks to be a drive-by after witnesses told them that the shooter(s) drove up in front of the house and opened fire from the vehicle before fleeing.

Sixteen shell casings were found at the scene, along with two semi-automatic weapons.

Witnesses also told police that there was a large fight in the area that may be related to the shooting.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and the identities of the suspects is still unknown.

A motive is also unknown at this time.

Police have yet to release possible descriptions of the suspects, but are gathering evidence from nearby cameras.