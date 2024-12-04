Philadelphia weather: Rain and snow showers, snow squalls on the way Thursday morning

Commuters may want to be extra cautious when hitting the road early Thursday morning.

A fast-moving winter storm from the north is expected to bring some messy conditions with precipitation and high winds.

Rain and snow showers are expected to roll in late Wednesday night, until early Thursday morning.

However, accumulation will be low with a slight coating in Philadelphia and just an inch or two in the mountains.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says wind will be the biggest factor with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Snow squalls are also possible, reducing visibility for drivers.

A wind advisory has already been issued for most of Thursday throughout the Delaware Valley.