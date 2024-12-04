Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Berks County, Monroe County, Northampton County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Salem County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Mercer County, Coastal Atlantic County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Philadelphia weather: Rain and snow showers, snow squalls on the way Thursday morning

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  December 4, 2024 8:09am EST
Rain and snow showers, along with high winds, could mean a messy commute for drivers Thursday morning.

PHILADELPHIA - Commuters may want to be extra cautious when hitting the road early Thursday morning.

A fast-moving winter storm from the north is expected to bring some messy conditions with precipitation and high winds.

Rain and snow showers are expected to roll in late Wednesday night, until early Thursday morning.

However, accumulation will be low with a slight coating in Philadelphia and just an inch or two in the mountains.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says wind will be the biggest factor with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Snow squalls are also possible, reducing visibility for drivers.

A wind advisory has already been issued for most of Thursday throughout the Delaware Valley.