Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
3
Rip Current Statement
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Monroe County, Schuylkill County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County

Philadelphia weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued as end of heat emergency nears

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 23, 2024 5:37pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties along with Glocester, Salem and Camden counties in New Jersey and New Castle County in Delaware. 

The warning has been issued until 6:15 p.m. Sunday. 

Related

Philadelphia weather: Excessive heat warning through Sunday evening
article

Philadelphia weather: Excessive heat warning through Sunday evening

The next chance of rain will come on Sunday night and some pop-up thunderstorms could contain a lot of rain, so be alert for flash flooding.

Wind gusts have reached 60 mph accompanied by penny-sized hail.

Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible according to the NWS. 

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning.

In addition to the severe storm warning, Philadelphia has been under a declared Heat Health Emergency since 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2024. 

The Heat Health Emergency will end at midnight, 11:59 p.m on Sunday, June 23, 2024. 

"While we are still in a heat emergency today in Philadelphia, I do want to thank all the city workers in all the agencies that have worked tirelessly this last week to help keep our residents safe and cool during these extremely high temperature days," said Mayor Cherelle L. Parker in a press release. "We're not out of the heat emergency just yet, so please, stay cool, keep hydrated, take advantage of city resources like swimming pools and neighborhood cooling centers. And keep checking in on your neighbors."