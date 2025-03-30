Phillies forecast: Will storms wash out Monday's home opener?

The Brief Storms are already in the forecast for Monday, which is the Phillies home opener. Heavy rain and winds are expected to start around 6 p.m. The game should stay dry, as long as it doesn't go into extra innings.



Phillies fans can't wait to kick off the season in Philadelphia with Monday's home opener, but storms in the forecast are threatening a close call.

What we know:

Monday will begin with some passing storms in the morning, but most of the day will be dry with temperatures in the 70s.

So, what about the Phillies 3:05 p.m. game against the Rockies?

Citizens Bank Park is expected to stay dry from first pitch, to the end of the ninth inning.

However, if the game heads into extra innings, that's when FOX 29's Drew Anderson says you could get caught in some nasty storms!

Heavy rain and gusty winds will start to roll in around 6 p.m. - which could make for a messy drive home!

What's next:

This weekend's 80-degree weather will quickly drop into the 50s by Tuesday with a cold front rolling in this week.