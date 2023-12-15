Philly weather: Another Sunday storm to follow sunny, mild start to the weekend

After a cold start, Friday will turn milder in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine in the forecast.

Expect temperatures to climb into the mid-50s before sundown Friday, with temperatures staying mild into the weekend.

Saturday will bring more sun, but Sunday is when conditions will take a turn.

A strong storm system is expected to move through Sunday night into Monday morning with periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

Some flooding of urban areas, creeks, and streams will be possible along with locally moderate coastal flooding during Sunday night’s high tide.

Expect the heaviest rain to fall Sunday around 10 p.m. with rainfall likely to last through your Monday morning commute.