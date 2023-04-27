Weather Authority: Rain continues Sunday as flood watches are issued

As the Penn Relays wrap up, folks turn their attention to what could be a soggy Broad Street Run for Sunday. This weekend’s wet and windy weather is certainly not ideal for races, but it's rain or shine for these runners.

Saturday's rain eventually tapered off by the late afternoon and winds were calm. Overnight into Sunday morning, however, the rain picks up, along with the wind.

For the Broad Street Run, conditions will be breezy, with temperatures starting in the mid-50s, under cloudy skies. Steady rainfall may impact the run, as the rain moves in mid-morning.

Runners should prepare to fight some windy conditions though with gusts of up to 15-20 mph.

Additionally, due to excess rainfall beginning Sunday morning, The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of Delaware and all of the southern New Jersey counties, beginning Sunday at 6 a.m. and extending to 10 p.m. Sunday night. The watch is issued in part due to Friday night's rainfall, where central Delaware saw five plus inches of rain and South Jersey saw 2 to 4 inches of rain.

Monday the region will begin to dry out, as temps head into the lower 60s.

>> Download the FOX 29 Weather Authority App to get updates and alerts in your area.

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers late. Low: 53

SUNDAY: Showers, storms. High: 62, Low: 49

MONDAY: Drying out. High: 61, Low: 46

TUESDAY: Spotty shower. High: 59, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 60, Low: 45

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 63, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Chance of showers. High 66, Low: 46