Severe storms, strong winds wreak havoc throughout New Jersey

Powerful storms in New Jersey left widespread damage in their wake and thousands without power.

The Monday morning storms ripped up a blocks-long stretch of Wildwood’s famous boardwalk, from Burke Avenue to Rio Grande, just south the convention center.

READ MORE: Powerful storms leave behind damage, thousands without power

"This is the last thing that we need that is anything that’s gonna put us back, so I’m just thinking what are we gonna have to do to get this thing ready in the next six weeks,” Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron told FOX 29.

It's a race to repair the town’s biggest attraction by the by Memorial Day.



“We want to get back to the traditions again that’s coming, and I really feel very confident. I think this is going to make a closer community, a closer county, and just as important a closer country," Byron explained.

Winds also blew the roof off a gas station in Egg Harbor Township and damaged the historic Congress Hall in Cape May, where wind gusts peaked at 72 miles mph.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Advertisement

Power is still being restored as of Monday night. Engineers and contractors will be out Tuesday at the Wildwood Boardwalk to figure out what it will take to repair the three blocks.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP