Severe weather leaves behind damage, flooding across the area

Heavy rains inundated parts of the area and high winds scattered debris, downed trees and took out power lines.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued for New Jersey and Pennsylvania. At least three tornadoes were confirmed in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

In a housing development in Morgantown, more than a dozen homes suffered significant structural damage from the storm.

There were reports of large hail, and some areas received 3 or 4 inches of rainfall over a short period.

“I used to grow up in Michigan so I know tornado funnel sounds. That's what it sounded like to me," said Nicole Lay.

Strong winds snapped trees in her Chalfont neighborhood knocking out power to homes in the area. She came outside to a mess in her front yard at Sioux Road and Keeley Avenue.

"My husband and I saw that this was twisted and down and that we had lost power," said Lay. She says the storm sent her family into the basement as alert after alert came through on her phone.

"When we came up after the second warning for the area is when we saw that our tree was down. We just moved here in December from California so tornados are a little different than earthquakes for us,” she laughed.

In Hilltown Township, crews blocked off a flooded section of Route 113 near Bethlehem Pike. FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson took a ride to a dark Doylestown where businesses shut down early. Only the intersections are lit and that’s after the borough posted on social media that Public Works Department personnel were putting generators at intersections that didn’t have power.

No injuries have been reported.

The following roads are closed in Montgomery County as crews continue to clean up after the storms.

Route 63 is closed between Zepp Road and Shelly Road

Old Skippack Pike is closed between Rte 63 and Perkiomenville Road

Route 29 closed between Rte 63 and Crusher Road

PennDOT is asking motorists to obey road closure signs because there could be live wires on roadways.

THURSDAY: PM storms. High: 86 Low: 67

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82 Low: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 84 Low: 64

SUNDAY: Showers. High: 76 Low: 61