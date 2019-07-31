Storms bring heavy downpours, strong winds and localized flooding

Storms rolled through the area Wednesday afternoon bringing heavy downpours, strong winds and localized flooding.

Winds carried a set of bleachers to the 50-yard line of the football field at Father Judge High School.

"I just thought it was vandalism. I thought who would be strong enough to do that? I didn’t realize the wind in this storm was so excessive and powerful that it would move those stands," Holmesburg resident Aloysius Martin said.

The city was already out to the scene assessing the damage. No word on if the damage will affect any upcoming events.

Two giant Sycamore trees came crashing down on the 5900 block of Charles Street in Wissinoming, which brought power lines down with them.

“I couldn’t believe it at first. It’s just blocked off now. Nobody can come down and nobody can go up," Wissinoming resident Collette Thornton said.

No injuries have been reported.

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 71

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 71

SATURDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. High: 85 Low: 71

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 Low: 69