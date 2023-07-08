Weather Authority: Storms with heavy rain capable of flash flooding move into Delaware Valley

Storms with heavy rain are firing up and down I-95 today.

We've already had a flash flood warning in Philadelphia and reports of flooding on I-95, I-676, and I-76.

There's a stationary front paralleling I-95 that's serving as a focal point for all the storms this evening.

So, plan for more strong storms with heavy rain in Delaware County, New Castle County, Philadelphia, Camden County, Bucks County, Gloucester County and northern Burlington County, in particular, as the evening continues. Other counties will also see storms pop up with heavy rain.

If you want to see if there is weather affecting your day check our interactive radar that zooms down to street level.

Some of these storms are slow moving, so they'll cause flooding on roads. Because storms will keep popping up over the same areas this evening that will also lead to flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Philadelphia County and Camden County until 6:45 p.m. An additional Flash Flood Warning was issued for portions of Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties until 9:15 p.m. Portions of Chester County will see flood conditions and are warned to avoid streets covered in water until 10 p.m.

The storms will end a few hours after sunset.

Then, we do it all again Sunday afternoon and evening.

In addition to heavy rain and lots of lightning, some of Sunday's storms will have wind gusts capable of causing wind damage and some of the storms will have the potential to cause a tornado.

When we get a tornado around here, they're usually on the lower end of the tornado scale (an EF1 with wind speeds around 100 mph). Winds of those speeds can uproot large trees. Debris in the 100 mph range can break windows. Those are the main concerns. Otherwise, 100 mph winds typically cause only minor damage (like missing shingles or missing gutters) to a well-built home.

Additionally, a Flood Watch has been issued for Sunday at noon through Monday morning at 6 a.m. for the entire Delaware Vally and the Lehigh Valley.

After the weekend, we'll take a break from the storms to start the workweek. Enjoy the sunny skies and much lower humidity Monday and Tuesday. We're still sunny and dry on Wednesday, but we'll close out the rest of the workweek with afternoon storms.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SATURDAY: Afternoon storms. Low: 72

SUNDAY: Showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 72

MONDAY: Less humid. High: 84, Low: 70

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. High: 88, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 74

THURSDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 90, Low: 72

FRIDAY: Afternoon storms. High: 86, Low: 70