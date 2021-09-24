Sunny, nice weather expected into next week as first fall cold front exits Delaware Valley

article

Finally, the heat and humidity are gone. The crisp autumn air has arrived just in time for the first official weekend of fall.

The first true cold front of the season exited New Jersey Friday morning, ushering in much cooler and drier air across the Delaware Valley. It's expected to stick around through the weekend and into next week.

The temperature dipped to 56 degrees in Philadelphia early Friday – the city's coolest morning in three months, since a 54-degree low on June 23.

Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the 50s every night over the next week. The coolest suburbs north and west of the city could even reach the mid- to upper 40s at times.

If you have any fall activities planned this weekend, such as apple picking or navigating through a corn maze, you couldn't ask for better weather.

In fact, there is currently no rain in the forecast through at least next Thursday. Expect plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s.

There is uncertainty in the forecast toward the end of next week, but there are hints of a pattern change that could bring a return of unsettled weather to our region for the start of October.

For now, enjoy the sunny, nice weather. It's much deserved after our rainy summer.

