More storm cleanup under way in Delaware

New Castle County is one of the many areas cleaning up after Thursday night's severe weather.

People are waking up to a lot of damage left behind by heavy rain and strong winds.

We've seen homes damaged, debris over lawns and more.

This, of course, comes as a tornado was confirmed Thursday night in Gloucester County, New Jersey, across the Delaware River and to the east. A National Weather Service survey team is headed there to determine just how strong those winds were and how long the twister was on the ground.

Videos shared with us by viewers show funnel clouds, winds tossing around yard furniture and more.

FOX 29's Sabina Kuriakose filed the video report above from Wilmington Manor in New Castle County, Delaware, with more details on the storm damage there.