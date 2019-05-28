Tornado leaves widespread damage in Berks County

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The National Weather Service says a tornado has been confirmed in eastern Pennsylvania where homes have been damaged but there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Meteorologist Jonathan O'Brien says a damage assessment team will be sent to the area Wednesday to determine the strength of the twister that struck Tuesday.

O'Brien says Berks County emergency officials reported structural damage to about 20 properties, some of it significant. Emergency dispatchers in Berks and Chester counties earlier cited roof damage and some partial collapses in Caernarvon Township, which includes Morgantown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.