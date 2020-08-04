Tuesday morning storms, Isaias leave area-wide wake of destruction

The eye of Tropical Storm Isaias moved across the Philadelphia area this afternoon, but the full breadth of damage has been felt across the Delaware Valley.

Buckets of rain have resulted in widespread flooding in Pennsylvania and along the New Jersey coast. The National Weather Service predicts 1-3 foot storm surges in areas from Cape May beyond Tom's River.

In the wake of Isaias, the FOX 29 Weather Authority says that 4.16" of rain fell in Philadelphia. Areas in Doylestown, Wilmington and Allentown also saw more than 4 inches of rain.

Likewise, wind gusts have downed trees, lifted roofs and even threw cars. Last reported wind gusts in Philadelphia maxed out at 47 MPH. Atlantic City and reached a 52 MPH peak gust, and Barnegat reportedly registered 75 MPH winds.

Officials in Burlington County say nearly 100,000 homes and businesses are without power due to various damages from Isaias. Properties in Willingboro, Southampton, Pemberton Township, Lumberton, Edgewater Park and Mount Holly are the most heavily impacted, according to officials.

Tornado Warnings and watches have triggered throughout the day across the region. At least two tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service in Barnegat and Strathmere. South of the city, Dover, Del. has declared a State of Emergency after a reported tornado caused damage.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for areas in New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 4 p.m. During this time, expect wind gusts of 60 MPH and the possibility of damaging hail.

Before Tropical Storm Isaias even reached the area, strong storms brought several inches of rain and prompted tornado and flash flood warnings. Flash flood warnings remain in effect in parts of the tri-state area, including Philadelphia, until 2 p.m.

A Tropical Storm Warning will remain in effect for parts of the entire region until 7 p.m. tonight as Isaias continues along a northwestern trajectory.

