Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
6
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Warren County

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Delaware Valley ahead of severe afternoon storms

Updated 3:22PM
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley will see an active weather day Thursday thanks to extreme heat and storms. 

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for the entire Delaware and Lehigh vallies.

In addition, a heat advisory was issued until Friday at 6 a.m. due to high temperatures that will feel hotter than 100 degrees.

The FOX 29 Weather Team says storms will move into the area during the afternoon hours. 

Weather Authority: Thursday 3 p.m. update

FOX 29 Weather Authority Thursday 3 p.m. update.

The storms bring a high risk of heavy rain, which will lead to flash flooding and high winds, a moderate risk of hail, frequent lightning and a low risk of tornadoes, forecasters say. 

Looking ahead, temperatures will climb even higher on Friday and continue to linger in the 90s on Saturday. An excessive heat warning is in effect from Friday at 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. 

Saturday will see a line of what could be nasty storms ahead of a cold front which will bring relief Sunday, when temperatures drop to the 80s and set up a week full of seasonable conditions and sunshine. 

Tips to beat the heat 

  • Slow down
  • Stay in air conditioning when possible
  • Wear lightweight clothing
  • Close curtains and blinds
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

Hot water hazards to keep an eye on as temperatures climb

Friday's temperatures are expected to reach the 90s for the first time this year. FOX 29's Jenn Frederick chats with FOX 29 meteorologist Drew Anderson about hot weather hazards.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Steamy, afternoon storms. High: 94, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Feels like 107 degrees. High: 96, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Late-day storms. High: 94, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Not as hot. High: 83, Low: 72

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 66