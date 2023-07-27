Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Delaware Valley ahead of severe afternoon storms

The Delaware Valley will see an active weather day Thursday thanks to extreme heat and storms.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m. for the entire Delaware and Lehigh vallies.

In addition, a heat advisory was issued until Friday at 6 a.m. due to high temperatures that will feel hotter than 100 degrees.

The FOX 29 Weather Team says storms will move into the area during the afternoon hours.

The storms bring a high risk of heavy rain, which will lead to flash flooding and high winds, a moderate risk of hail, frequent lightning and a low risk of tornadoes, forecasters say.

Looking ahead, temperatures will climb even higher on Friday and continue to linger in the 90s on Saturday. An excessive heat warning is in effect from Friday at 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday will see a line of what could be nasty storms ahead of a cold front which will bring relief Sunday, when temperatures drop to the 80s and set up a week full of seasonable conditions and sunshine.

Tips to beat the heat

Slow down

Stay in air conditioning when possible

Wear lightweight clothing

Close curtains and blinds

Drink plenty of water

Take care of the elderly, small children and pets

>> Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App for weather alerts in your area

_____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Steamy, afternoon storms. High: 94, Low: 74

FRIDAY: Feels like 107 degrees. High: 96, Low: 76

SATURDAY: Late-day storms. High: 94, Low: 78

SUNDAY: Not as hot. High: 83, Low: 72

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 83, Low: 66

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 66