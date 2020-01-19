Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: A cold couple of days as winter settles into the Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA - The Delaware Valley is receiving a cold taste of winter as January carries on.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday should top out around 33. But, the wind chill will make it feel much colder. Temperatures will rise above average by Thursday. 

Sunny skies will carry over all the way through Wednesday.

The region will catch a break from precipitation for the majority of the coming week.

___ 

SUNDAY: Low: 22

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 33 Low: 19

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 36  Low: 18

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 39 Low: 22

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 44 Low: 25

___

