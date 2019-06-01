Weather Authority: A warm, cloudy and stormy Sunday, with chance of storms in the late afternoon.

Another warm day is in store for Sunday, with more clouds.

A cold front moving through Sunday afternoon will bring a threat for storms.

A cooler Monday with clear skies is forecasted.

SUNDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 84 Low: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 69 Low: 51

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 73 Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 82 Low: 68