Weather Authority: AM showers Monday with cooler temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cooler Monday following a stretch of hot and humid weather across the Delaware Valley.

A few downpours are expected in the morning, followed by sunshine in the afternoon. The high will be around 80 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to jump back up to the 90s by Tuesday, with mostly sunny conditions.

Rain is expected to return to the forecast by Thursday with some afternoon thunderstorms.

MONDAY: AM showers. High: 80 Low: 67

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 90 Low: 69

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 91 Low: 69

THURSDAY: PM thunderstorms. High: 89 Low: 74

FRIDAY: AM thunderstorms. High: 87 Low: 70